Business

Manchin to visit Eastern Panhandle, speak about the economy

The Associated Press

October 16, 2017 2:01 AM

HARPERS FERRY, W.Va.

West Virginia's Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin is visiting the state's Eastern Panhandle to discuss economic growth.

The senator's office said in a news release that Manchin will speak Monday morning in the Jefferson County town of Shepherdstown during an economic forum focused on research and innovation.

In the afternoon, Manchin is scheduled to speak in Harpers Ferry at the groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion of the Jefferson County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The only Democrat in the state's congressional delegation, Manchin faces re-election next year.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

    The Colonial Pipeline Spill has caused gas outages across the Southeast.

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video