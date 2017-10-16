Business

6 bison killed by owners and farmers after farm escape

The Associated Press

October 16, 2017 2:13 AM

GROVE CITY, Ohio

Six bison were shot and killed after escaping from an Ohio farm.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says the bison escaped from a Grove City farm around 5 p.m. Sunday.

The sheriff's office, Grove City Police Department and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources responded and attempted to corral the animals for more than an hour. Authorities say the animals were visibly agitated and attempts to corral them were unsuccessful.

Officials with the Department of Natural Resources advised that the animals should not be allowed to enter residential areas. Several options were discussed, and it was finally determined that the animals should be killed.

The owner of the bison and other farmers shot the animals around 6:47 p.m. No law enforcement personnel fired shots.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

    The Colonial Pipeline Spill has caused gas outages across the Southeast.

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video