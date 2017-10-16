This satellite image released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Ophelia, top center, on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, at 21:00 UTC. The remnants of Ophelia could bring 80 mile an hour
This satellite image released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Ophelia, top center, on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, at 21:00 UTC. The remnants of Ophelia could bring 80 mile an hour 130 kilometer an hour) wind gusts, disruption and damage to Ireland and Britain as the work week gets underway, weather services said Sunday.
This satellite image released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Ophelia, top center, on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, at 21:00 UTC. The remnants of Ophelia could bring 80 mile an hour 130 kilometer an hour) wind gusts, disruption and damage to Ireland and Britain as the work week gets underway, weather services said Sunday.

Business

Hurricane Ophelia's remnants batter UK, Ireland; 1 killed

The Associated Press

October 16, 2017 10:14 AM

LONDON

The remnants of Hurricane Ophelia battered Ireland on Monday, killing at least one person and causing widespread power outages as the storm headed for Britain.

The first known victim was a woman who was driving near the Irish village of Aglish when a tree fell on her car, authorities said.

Gusts of up to 80 mph were reported 30 years to the day after a weather event dubbed the "Great Storm of 1987" battered southern England and killed 18 people.

Authorities in Ireland had ordered schools, courts and government buildings to remain closed before the storm's arrival. Bridges were shut down as a precaution in both Ireland and Britain.

Some flights were canceled. Aviation officials heading to airports.

The Irish weather service issued a "status red" warning, saying "violent and destructive" wind was forecast nationwide, and "heavy rain and storm surges along some coasts will lead to flooding."

Britain's Met Office also warned of very windy weather in parts of Northern Ireland, Scotland and northern England.

The storm's path is likely to bring it to Wales, northern England and Scotland on Tuesday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

    The Colonial Pipeline Spill has caused gas outages across the Southeast.

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video