Business

Investigators: Bakery fire caused by doughnut machine

The Associated Press

October 17, 2017 2:20 AM

LEWISTON, Maine

Maine investigators say a doughnut machine ended up being the cause of an early morning fire in Lewiston.

WGME-TV reports the LePage Bakery caught fire just after 3 a.m. Monday. Firefighters say a witness reported the fire after seeing flames on the roof of the building.

About 40 employees were inside the building at the time of the fire, but all escaped with no injuries.

Investigators say the accidental fire started in the basement in a doughnut machine, and caused extensive damage to an employee break room.

Officials say food was damaged from smoke and water used to douse the fire, and most of it will have to be thrown away.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

    The Colonial Pipeline Spill has caused gas outages across the Southeast.

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video