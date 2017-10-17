Business

Small businesses: Skip tax breaks to lure Amazon

The Associated Press

October 17, 2017 7:12 AM

MINNEAPOLIS

As Minnesota prepares to bid for Amazon's second headquarters, small businesses say the state should be trying to help them too.

The Main Street Alliance, which advocates for small businesses at the Capitol, says lawmakers should skip "tax breaks and corporate giveaways" that may be part of an Amazon package. They say the state should invest in programs to benefit ordinary Minnesotans, who could then support community businesses.

The group didn't release specific proposals ahead of a Tuesday news conference.

Minnesota faces a Thursday deadline to submit its proposal to Amazon, which plans to build a second headquarters and hire up to 50,000 employees as it grows rapidly.

The state's economic development commissioner, Shawntera Hardy, says she's confident the state's bid will be competitive.

