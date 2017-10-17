Business

Construction done for Detroit River school ship dock, pier

The Associated Press

October 17, 2017 5:33 AM

TRENTON, Mich.

Construction has been completed for a school ship dock and fishing pier at the gateway to the Detroit River International Wildlife Refuge.

Officials said in a release Monday the dock opens this spring. It extends 740 feet (225 meters) into the river and connects to a 200-foot (61-meter) fishing pier.

The new dock supports operations of Michigan Sea Grant's Great Lakes school ship, which will use the river and refuge as a living laboratory for children.

Hundreds of donors contributed to the pier's construction.

The Refuge Gateway, the site of a former automotive parts factory, was cleaned up and serves as an ecological buffer to the Humbug Marsh wetland. A visitor center, canoe and kayak launch and other amenities also are expected to open this spring.

