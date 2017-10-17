FILE - In this July 16, 2012 file photo, Johnson & Johnson products are displayed in Orlando, Fla. Johnson & Johnson reports earnings, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
Business

Johnson & Johnson tops Street 3Q forecasts

The Associated Press

October 17, 2017 7:01 AM

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J.

Johnson & Johnson is reporting third-quarter earnings of $3.76 billion.

The New Brunswick, New Jersey, company had profit of $1.37 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.90 per share.

A poll by Zacks Investment Research shows the results Tuesday exceeded Wall Street expectations of $1.80 per share.

Revenue came in at $19.65 billion, also exceeding analyst forecasts for revenue of $19.28 billion.

Johnson & Johnson expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.25 to $7.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $76.1 billion to $76.5 billion.

