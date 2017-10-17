Judge allows part of fish farming challenge to move forward

A judge says part of a lawsuit challenging fish farming on the Au Sable River in Michigan's northern Lower Peninsula may move forward.
Crawford County Circuit Court Judge George Mertz recently ruled that Anglers of the Au Sable River has no legal standing to challenge alleged violations of public-use restrictions and deed restrictions for the Harrietta Hills Fish Farm, which operates an old state fish hatchery.
MLive.com reports, however, the judge refused a defense request to dismiss a portion of the complaint from Anglers of the Au Sable River alleging that the fish farm pollutes the downstream fishery with fish waste and uneaten food.
Harrietta Hills wants to boost production. The company has said it's needed to keep the business profitable and would draw more tourists, boosting the local economy.
