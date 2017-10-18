Business

Albuquerque sells sunshine, diversity as Amazon shops around

Associated Press

October 18, 2017 2:10 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

New Mexico might not have the biggest check book, but officials say nearly limitless sunshine, hazard-free weather and a diverse population should put the state's largest city on Amazon's list for consideration.

State Economic Development Secretary Matt Geisel says sunsets and vistas might not win the project but they'll certainly play a big role in determining quality of life.

Albuquerque Mayor Richard Berry has already pointed to the city's 310 days a year of sunshine and other attributes in a letter to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Berry's chief of staff, Gilbert Montano, also says Albuquerque has been laying the groundwork by investing in the workforce, infrastructure and entrepreneurial ecosystem to attract big employers like Amazon.

Without offering too many specifics, Montano confirmed this week the city is putting forth a proposal that includes some creative real estate solutions.

