FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2017, file photo, Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr, R-N.C., left, and Vice Chairman Mark Warner, D-Va., update reporters on the status of their inquiry into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. elections, at the Capitol in Washington. As congressional investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 elections wear on in the Capitol, some lawmakers are starting to wonder when _ and how _ the probes will end. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo

As congressional investigations wear on, some eye a finish

October 18, 2017 3:37 AM

WASHINGTON

As congressional investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 elections wear on in the Capitol, some lawmakers are starting to wonder when — and how — the probes will end.

After months of clandestine interviews and a few public, partisan committee clashes, some Republicans on the House intelligence panel have been pushing for their probe to wrap up by the end of the year. And Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr is signaling he wants his investigation to finish before the 2018 election campaigns get into full swing and the Russians have a chance to again interfere.

It's still unclear whether the congressional committees looking into the interference will come to firm conclusions about whether President Donald Trump's campaign was involved, or if they've found any evidence of such collaboration.

