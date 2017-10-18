Business

Migrant group accuses federal government of targeting them

The Associated Press

October 18, 2017 5:28 AM

BURLINGTON, Vt.

A Vermont-based immigration advocacy group is accusing the federal government of targeting activists for deportation based on political activism.

The lawsuit was filed under the Freedom of Information Act in federal court last week. The Burlington Free Press reports Migrant Justice, which advocates for immigration and labor rights, is seeking records connected to the arrests of several group members.

The complaint says the group has seen increased fear among workers about speaking out gaining unwanted attention from federal agents.

Records show at least seven Migrant Justice activists have been arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement since April 2016.

The federal government has yet to file a response to the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Burlington.

