US alleges suburban Chicago company defrauded Medicare

The Associated Press

October 18, 2017 5:34 AM

CHICAGO

The U.S. Justice Department is suing the owners of a suburban Chicago health care company alleging they defrauded Medicare for millions of dollars they didn't earn.

Prosecutors announced Tuesday that Gateway Health Systems Inc. violated the federal False Claims Act by seeking and receiving Medicare payments for providing services the recipients didn't need. Prosecutors also name the Matteson company's owners, Ajibola Ayeni and Joy Turner-Ayeni, both of Flossmoor.

The Daily Southtown reports the lawsuit also says Docs at the Door, another company owned by Ajibola Ayeni, falsely certified non-homebound individuals for medically unnecessary home health services.

The Justice Department said it was intervening in a lawsuit that was filed under seal in 2013 by a private citizen.

Officials of Gateway didn't immediately return telephone calls seeking comment.

