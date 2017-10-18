This image provided by LEGO shows their Women of NASA set. The set features Sally Ride, the first female astronaut, and Mae Jemison, the first black woman to travel in space and goes on sale Nov. 1, 2017.
This image provided by LEGO shows their Women of NASA set. The set features Sally Ride, the first female astronaut, and Mae Jemison, the first black woman to travel in space and goes on sale Nov. 1, 2017. LEGO via AP)
This image provided by LEGO shows their Women of NASA set. The set features Sally Ride, the first female astronaut, and Mae Jemison, the first black woman to travel in space and goes on sale Nov. 1, 2017. LEGO via AP)

Business

Lego unveils 'Women of NASA' set with astronauts, scientists

The Associated Press

October 18, 2017 7:08 AM

ENFIELD, Conn.

Lego has unveiled a set of figures celebrating the women of NASA.

The 231-piece set features Sally Ride, the first American female astronaut, and Mae Jemison, the first black woman to travel in space. Also included in the set are figures of astronomer and educator Nancy Grace Roman and computer scientist Margaret Hamilton.

Lego versions of the Space Shuttle Challenger, the Hubble Space telescope can be put together with the set. A miniature version of Hamilton's workspace at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology as she was programming software for the moon landing is also featured.

The set is the brainchild of Maia Weinstock, an MIT employee who proposed a women of NASA collection through the Lego Ideas program.

The set retails for $24.99 and goes on sale Nov. 1.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

    The Colonial Pipeline Spill has caused gas outages across the Southeast.

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video