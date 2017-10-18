Business

US home construction tumbled 4.7 percent in September

October 18, 2017 8:31 AM

WASHINGTON

Construction of new homes fell 4.7 percent in September, the biggest decline in six months, reflecting weakness in both single-family activity and apartment building.

The Commerce Department says the September decline left construction at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.13 million units. It was the biggest decline since construction fell 7.7 percent in March.

Single-family building was down 4.6 percent, while apartment construction declined 5.1 percent.

Construction activity in August declined a revised 0.2 percent, a slightly smaller drop than initially reported. Damage from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma did not have a major impact on the August figures.

Homebuilding has been sliding this year, but economists remain optimistic that the low level of unemployment will soon spark a rebound in sales and construction.

