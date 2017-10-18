Business

Convicted ex-Arkansas judge seeks US Supreme Court review

The Associated Press

October 18, 2017 8:39 AM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.

A former Arkansas judge who's serving a 10-year prison sentence for bribery is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review his conviction.

Former Circuit Judge Michael Maggio pleaded guilty in January 2015 to accepting campaign donations from a nursing home company owner, then reducing a jury award against that company by millions of dollars.

Maggio has tried unsuccessfully to withdraw his guilty plea. His request has been denied by a federal judge and the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Defense attorney John Wesley Hall says Maggio was badgered by his initial attorneys into pleading guilty and that there is no federal jurisdiction over the alleged bribery.

Hall told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette it could be late November before he knows if the Supreme Court will take the case.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

    The Colonial Pipeline Spill has caused gas outages across the Southeast.

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video