China's conflicted goals: Freer markets, more party control

FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2017 file photo, a Chinese man rides a bicycle past a construction site near the Olympic Park in Beijing. China’s ruling Communist Party is expanding its role in business even as it promises freer markets and support for entrepreneurs on the eve of President Xi Jinping’s second five-year term as leader. The conflicting goals raise concerns that leaders might put off changes needed to reinvigorate a cooling economy that faces surging debt and trade tensions with Washington and Europe. Andy Wong, File AP Photo