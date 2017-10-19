Australian car making to end soon with GM plant closing

In this Oct. 15, 2017, historic Holden cars parade through the streets of Adelaide, Australia. The Australian auto manufacturing era ends after more than 90 years on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017 when General Motors Co.'s last Holden sedan rolls off the production line in the industrial city of Adelaide. The nation has already begun mourning the demise of a home-grown industry in an increasing crowded and changing global car market. David Mariuz