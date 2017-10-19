Business

Report blames pilot for fatal Dubai gyrocopter crash in 2015

The Associated Press

October 19, 2017 2:34 AM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

Investigators say a pilot killed by a 2015 Dubai gyrocopter crash during the World Air Games failed to properly strap on his helmet before takeoff, causing it to fall off during a high-speed turn.

The report released Thursday by the General Civil Aviation Authority says the helmet "distracted his attention" during the turn, causing him to lose control and crash into the water off the man-made Palm Jumeirah archipelago during a race.

The report says the Dutch pilot, identified by local media in the United Arab Emirates as 49-year-old Arend van Randen, was underwater for 10 minutes before divers found him. The report says he died 10 days after the crash.

Dubai hosted the World Air Games in December 2015.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

    The Colonial Pipeline Spill has caused gas outages across the Southeast.

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video