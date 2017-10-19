Business

London Stock Exchange chief to step down at end of 2018

The Associated Press

October 19, 2017 5:07 AM

LONDON

The London Stock Exchange says its chief executive plans to step down by the end of 2018.

Xavier Rolet has headed the London exchange for nearly nine years. The London Stock Exchange Group PLC says it's searching for Rolet's successor and will "work closely" with him to ensure a smooth transition.

Rolet had been due to leave his post after a planned merger with Germany's Deutsche Boerse. That deal, however, was blocked in March by European Union regulators on the grounds that it would create a monopoly in some markets.

The London exchange's chairman, Donald Brydon, on Thursday hailed Rolet's "remarkable achievements" by saying that "under his leadership, LSE Group has been transformed in scale to become a truly diversified and international leader in financial markets infrastructure."

Rolet said that "I am extremely proud of all we have done together in just under a decade to turn LSE Group into a truly global financial market infrastructure group."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

    The Colonial Pipeline Spill has caused gas outages across the Southeast.

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video