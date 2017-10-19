Business

Washington DC councilman introduces waterway regulation bill

The Associated Press

October 19, 2017 7:10 AM

WASHINGTON

Washington, D.C.'s city council is considering legislation that would help manage safety, recreation, environmental preservation and economic growth of waterways after The Wharf opened last week.

WTOP-FM reports that Councilmember Charles Allen introduced a bill Tuesday that would create both a District Waterways Management office and commission. The council's Committee on Government Operations will consider his legislation.

The Office would be within the City Administrator's office and advise the mayor and the council. The Commission would have 11 voting members and several ex officio members who represent local and federal stakeholders.

The Wharf opened Oct. 12 along Washington Channel. The $2.5 billion project includes a community with apartments, shops, restaurants, piers, a boardwalk and hundreds of boat slips. The Anthem, a 6,000-person music venue, is also there.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

    The Colonial Pipeline Spill has caused gas outages across the Southeast.

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video