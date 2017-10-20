Business

Columbus Crew won't refund 2018 season ticket holders

The Associated Press

October 20, 2017 2:14 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

Columbus Crew SC says the team will not issue a refund to season ticket holders for 2018 after the team's owner announced a possible move to Austin, Texas.

Anthony Precourt, whose Precourt Sports Ventures has owned the Major League Soccer club since 2013, said Tuesday the team is no longer sustainable and will make the move unless a new, privately-financed stadium is built in downtown Columbus.

Precourt says the team needs more fan and financial support to compete in the growing league, and a move to a stadium in an urban center is the only way to accomplish that goal.

He says the team will stay in Columbus for 2018, but its future beyond that is unknown.

Precourt tweeted Thursday that he takes "full responsibility" for the situation.

