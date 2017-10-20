63 Waikiki hotel workers walk off job for 1-day strike

More than 60 workers at a Waikiki hotel went on a one-day strike, calling for better working conditions.
The 63 Ilikai Hotel & Luxury Suites union workers walked off the job on Thursday.
Unite Here! Local Five spokeswoman Paola Rodelas said the workers on strike included housekeepers, guest service workers, engineers and valet drivers.
"They get paid less and work more," Rodelas said.
Union workers at the Ilikai say they are paid $3.51 an hour less than union members at the nearby Hilton Hawaiian Village, The Modern Honolulu and Ramada Plaza Waikiki.
The workers are doing jobs outside their skill set due to short staff and housekeepers are cleaning larger hotel rooms, Rodelas said.
"We're here to fight for our rights and get up to par so we can live our lives for our children, our families," said Richelle Rodero-Miyasato, who works at the front desk of the Ilikai and has been with the hotel for nearly 15 years.
Ilikai is a mixed-use building with hotel rooms and residential units.
Local 5 represents about 11,000 workers in the hospital, health care and food service industries.
Comments