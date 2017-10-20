Business

Runway at Sky Harbor to be closed in early 2018 for repairs

The Associated Press

October 20, 2017 2:45 AM

PHOENIX

One of the three runways at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport will be closed for six weeks in early 2018 to undergo repairs.

The airport's north runway will be closed from Jan. 8 through Feb. 21 for repairs that involve the removal and replacement of a portion of pavement.

Sky Harbor will operate with two runways located on its south side.

With less airfield capacity, officials say the temporary closure of the north runway could lead to arrival and departure delays of up to 30 minutes during peak travel times.

The airport says airlines have had months to plan for the closure and that delays should be kept to a minimum.

