The Latest: UK leader backs Spain in Catalonia crisis

Catalan police officers cordon off the area as protesters gather at the gates of the Spanish central government offices in Barcelona to protest against the National Court's decision to imprison civil society leaders, Spain, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. A National Court judge ordered the preventive jailing of ANC's Jordi Sanchez and Omnium's Jordi Cuixart for allegedly orchestrating protests in mid-September that hindered a judicial probe into preparations for the Oct. 1 referendum that has been deemed unconstitutional. Emilio Morenatti AP Photo