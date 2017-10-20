Business

Steelmaker moving HQ from Chicago-area to Alabama city

The Associated Press

October 20, 2017 8:34 AM

MOBILE, Ala.

A Swedish steel production company is moving its Unites States division headquarters from a Chicago suburb.

News outlets report that SSAB Americas announced on Thursday the relocation from Lisle, Illinois, to Mobile, Alabama will unfold over the course of next year. The company has operated a mill north of Mobile in Axis since 2001.

SSAB Americas president Chuck Schmitt said, "Mobile is a growing international business community, with a booming economy and a business-friendly envirofnment."

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson says it will bring 60 new jobs to the city. U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne of Alabama tweeted the move to Mobile indicates the local economy is booming.

SSAB says on its website that it develops high-strength steels and employs roughly 15,000 people in more than 50 countries.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

    The Colonial Pipeline Spill has caused gas outages across the Southeast.

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video