Ex-Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams disbarred

FILE – In this March 22, 2017, file photo, Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams arrives for his arraignment on bribery and extortion charges at the federal courthouse in Philadelphia. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court disbarred Williams, the city of Philadelphia's former top prosecutor, in a Thursday, Oct. 19 order retroactive to when the court suspended his license on April 13, the latest blow to the jailed ex-district attorney, who pleaded guilty in a bribery scandal in June 2017. Williams faces up to five years in prison at his sentencing scheduled Tuesday, Oct. 24. Matt Rourke, File AP Photo