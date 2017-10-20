FILE - This Nov. 14, 2013, file photo, shows a Taser X26 on display. Shares in Axon Enterprises, the maker of Taser stun guns, have fallen more than 6 percent after the company admitted it had not replied to Securities and Exchange Commission inquiries due to “miscommunication issues.” In a filing with the SEC on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, Axon said it had just become aware of the inquiries from the agency and was working to resolve the matter.
FILE - This Nov. 14, 2013, file photo, shows a Taser X26 on display. Shares in Axon Enterprises, the maker of Taser stun guns, have fallen more than 6 percent after the company admitted it had not replied to Securities and Exchange Commission inquiries due to “miscommunication issues.” In a filing with the SEC on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, Axon said it had just become aware of the inquiries from the agency and was working to resolve the matter. Michael Conroy, File AP Photo
FILE - This Nov. 14, 2013, file photo, shows a Taser X26 on display. Shares in Axon Enterprises, the maker of Taser stun guns, have fallen more than 6 percent after the company admitted it had not replied to Securities and Exchange Commission inquiries due to “miscommunication issues.” In a filing with the SEC on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, Axon said it had just become aware of the inquiries from the agency and was working to resolve the matter. Michael Conroy, File AP Photo

Business

Letters from regulators go unanswered, Axon slides

The Associated Press

October 20, 2017 11:39 AM

NEW YORK

Shares in Axon, the maker of Taser stun guns, are down 3 percent after the company revealed that it failed to respond to a series of letters from regulators regarding its financial filings.

In a response late Thursday to the Securities and Exchange Commission, Axon Enterprises Inc. cited "miscommunication issues." It said it recently became aware of the inquiries, the first dated Aug. 10, and was now trying to resolve the matter.

In its final letter to the company on Sept. 20, the SEC said it was terminating the review and would "take further steps as we deem appropriate." The agency declined to comment on Friday.

A call and email to Axon for comment were not immediately returned.

The three letters sent by the SEC can be seen on the agency's website.

Axon, which is based in Scottsdale, Arizona, changed its name from Taser International in April.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

    The Colonial Pipeline Spill has caused gas outages across the Southeast.

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video