Letters from regulators go unanswered, Axon slides

FILE - This Nov. 14, 2013, file photo, shows a Taser X26 on display. Shares in Axon Enterprises, the maker of Taser stun guns, have fallen more than 6 percent after the company admitted it had not replied to Securities and Exchange Commission inquiries due to “miscommunication issues.” In a filing with the SEC on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, Axon said it had just become aware of the inquiries from the agency and was working to resolve the matter. Michael Conroy, File AP Photo