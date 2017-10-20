Business

Senators press EPA head for concessions on biofuels mandate

Associated Press

October 20, 2017 1:15 PM

WASHINGTON

The head of the Environmental Protection Agency is looking to make peace on biofuels standards with senators from big corn-growing states who could upend President Donald Trump's nominees for important EPA jobs.

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt has written GOP Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa and a half dozen other Republicans, and pledged to take specific actions aiding the biofuels industry.

A Senate committee has delayed consideration of four EPA nominees, including the official who would oversee the agency's enforcement of the renewable fuel standard.

Pruitt had proposed targets for 2017 and 2018 set slightly below current levels, following a push by oil companies to ease mandates on using ethanol from corn and soybeans.

