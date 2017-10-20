Michigan wounded vet gets debt relief, increased income tax

The IRS is asking a wounded veteran from Michigan to pay $62,000 in income taxes on the federal government's cancellation of his student loans.
The Lansing State Journal reports that 1st Lt. Will Milzarski's two tours in Afghanistan left him with a traumatic brain injury, post-traumatic stress disorder and hearing loss. The federal government canceled $223,000 in student loan debt after deeming him totally and permanently disabled.
But the 47-year-old says the IRS' notice that followed had surprised him.
Michigan State University's Low-Income Tax Clinic has agreed to take on the issue. A law professor from the clinic says the tax in Milzarski's case isn't logical.
The professor says the IRS rejected an offer to pay a lower amount so the clinic is appealing the decision, which may take months.
