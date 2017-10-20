Business

More than $200M in spending cut from Illinois budget

The Associated Press

October 20, 2017 2:39 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

Gov. Bruce Rauner's administration has outlined more than $200 million in cuts it wants to make to Illinois' new budget, including to human services, agriculture programs and transportation.

The cuts were presented in materials Rauner's budget office gave to the four legislative caucuses.

Democratic Rep. Greg Harris of Chicago says the cuts include $89 million to human services programs, including autism services, after-school programming, and immigrant and refugee services.

Other cuts include $85 million to the Illinois Department of Transportation, $41 million to the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, and $21 million to the Department of Agriculture.

Rauner's administration says more cuts will need to be made, because the budget is still $1.5 billion out of balance.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

    The Colonial Pipeline Spill has caused gas outages across the Southeast.

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video