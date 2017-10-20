Google parent turns on internet balloons in Puerto Rico

This Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017 photo provided by Project Loon shows a stratospheric balloon taking off for Puerto Rico from the project site in Winnemucca, Nev. Google's parent Alphabet Inc. said Friday that its stratospheric balloons are now delivering the internet to remote areas of Puerto Rico where cellphone towers were knocked out by Hurricane Maria. Two of the search giant's "Project Loon" balloons are already over the country enabling texts, emails and basic web access to AT&T customers with handsets that use its 4G LTE network. Project Loon via AP)