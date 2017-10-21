Michigan bills would regulate daily fantasy sports

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2015, file photo, Len Don Diego, marketing manager for content at the DraftKings daily fantasy sports company, works at his station at the company's offices in Boston. Michigan state Sen. Curtis Hertel Jr., D-East Lansing, is sponsoring legislation to regulate and make legal daily fantasy sports games popularized by sites such as FanDuel and DraftKings. Stephan Savoia, File AP Photo