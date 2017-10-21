People walk past a Catalan flag reflected on the wet ground in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. Spain's government on Thursday immediately rejected a threat by Catalonia's leader to declare independence unless talks are held, calling a special Cabinet session for the weekend to activate measures to take control of the region's semi-autonomous powers.
People walk past a Catalan flag reflected on the wet ground in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. Spain's government on Thursday immediately rejected a threat by Catalonia's leader to declare independence unless talks are held, calling a special Cabinet session for the weekend to activate measures to take control of the region's semi-autonomous powers.
Business

Spanish Cabinet meets to revoke self-government in Catalonia

The Associated Press

October 21, 2017 4:13 AM

BARCELONA, Spain

The Spanish government is activating a previously untapped constitutional article to take control of the Catalonia region in a bid to stop a rebellion from separatist politicians.

Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's Cabinet is meeting Saturday to outline the scope and timing of the measures the government plans to take under Article 155 of the Spanish Constitution.

The article allows central authorities to intervene when one of Spain's 17 autonomous regions fails to comply with the law.

Rajoy could force the removal of Catalan officials and call early regional elections for as soon as January.

Opposition parties have agreed to support him in revoking Catalonia's autonomy. The specific measures need approval from the country's Senate.

Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont has threatened to call a vote in the regional parliament for an explicit declaration of independence from Spain.

