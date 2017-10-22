FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, file photo, Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter delivers his State of the State address inside the house chambers at the state Capitol building, in Boise, Idaho. Otter and first lady Lori Otter said they are working to bring awareness to stop sexual assault and harassment and are encouraging Idahoans to also step up in their efforts.
Business

Otter urges end to sexual harassment amid lawsuits

Associated Press

October 22, 2017 11:47 AM

BOISE, Idaho

Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter and first lady Lori Otter say they are working to bring awareness to stop sexual assault and harassment and are encouraging Idahoans to also step up in their efforts.

The governor's statement included support of the popular "me too" social media campaign in which men and women share personal stories of sexual harassment or assault on Twitter and Facebook.

The remarks tweeted Friday come as the state faces sexual harassment lawsuits across state agencies and executive offices.

Otter's office defended the governor's actions to prevent sexual harassment.

Otter's spokesman said the Republican governor nearly a year ago directed the state's Division of Human Resources to increase public employee training that addresses sexual harassment and discrimination.

