Business

West Texas councilman won't say where he lives or works

The Associated Press

October 22, 2017 1:23 PM

ODESSA, Texas

A councilman in Odessa in West Texas is refusing to disclose where he lives and works.

Malcolm Hamilton tells the Odessa American he's always resided in his district. He's listed his job as with the "oil and gas business" and says he's aware of conflict of interest requirements that mandate he abstain from voting on certain issues.

He says in the past when he's told people where he works, they show up and harass him and his employer.

City Secretary Norma Grimaldo says Hamilton has given city officials a home address but has ordered it not be released.

The issue has surfaced after Hamilton recently missed two meetings for what he said was a work-related trip, but wouldn't be more specific.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

    The Colonial Pipeline Spill has caused gas outages across the Southeast.

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video