Business

FAA: Wind blows hot air balloon onto Pennsylvania steeple

The Associated Press

October 23, 2017 8:55 AM

BOBTOWN, Pa.

The Federal Aviation Administration says it appears wind blew a hot air balloon onto a Pennsylvania church steeple after the balloon had safely landed nearby.

The balloon had been participating in a Balloons Over Morgantown event in West Virginia, about 14 miles away, when it landed in the Bobtown section of Dunkard Township about 9 a.m. Saturday.

FAA spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen says the agency has not classified it as a crash because the balloon had landed before it was driven toward the St. Ignatius Catholic Church steeple.

Emergency responders posted pictures of the red balloon draped over the steeple on the Bobtown & Dunkard Township Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page.

No injuries were reported.

Crews used a cherry picker to lift the deflated balloon from the steeple.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

    The Colonial Pipeline Spill has caused gas outages across the Southeast.

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video