St. Croix Chippewa ready to grow hemp in Wisconsin

A Wisconsin tribe is set to grow hemp in hopes of extracting oil from the plant that could help treat seizures and other health problems.
The Wisconsin State Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2hYkIiU ) the St. Croix Chippewa plan to begin production at the end of the month.
Parents of children who suffer seizures contend cannabidiol oil, a hemp extract, can help ease symptoms.
The oil doesn't produce a high but it's illegal to produce or sell in Wisconsin. Gov. Scott Walker, however, signed a bill in April that makes possession legal with a doctor's certification.
The St. Croix Chippewa argue that since the state has chosen to regulate the oil it can't enforce a production prohibition on tribal lands.
