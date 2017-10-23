St. Croix Chippewa ready to grow hemp in Wisconsin

Business

October 23, 2017

MADISON, Wis.

A Wisconsin tribe is set to grow hemp in hopes of extracting oil from the plant that could help treat seizures and other health problems.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2hYkIiU ) the St. Croix Chippewa plan to begin production at the end of the month.

Parents of children who suffer seizures contend cannabidiol oil, a hemp extract, can help ease symptoms.

The oil doesn't produce a high but it's illegal to produce or sell in Wisconsin. Gov. Scott Walker, however, signed a bill in April that makes possession legal with a doctor's certification.

The St. Croix Chippewa argue that since the state has chosen to regulate the oil it can't enforce a production prohibition on tribal lands.

