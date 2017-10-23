Oregon state senator: Sexual harassment common in Capitol

FILE - In this March 3, 2016, file photo, Oregon state Sen. Sara Gelser, D-Corvallis, listens to a live stream as members of the House of Representatives finish business before adjourning the 2016 legislative session at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, Ore. Democratic Sen. Gelser, who accused Republican Sen. Jeff Kruse of inappropriate touching, said Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, she heard accounts from other women in the Oregon State Capitol of such behavior by men. Statesman-Journal via AP, File Anna Reed