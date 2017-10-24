Business

Natural gas company announces another slight rate decrease

The Associated Press

October 24, 2017 5:13 AM

TRENTON, N.J.

New Jersey Natural Gas customers will wind up saving more than a dollar a month with a recently-approved rate reduction.

The state Board of Public Utilities approved a decrease in the energy-efficiency rate Friday. NJ.com reports the lower rate means that customers who use the average rate of natural gas will see their annual bill drop by $13.40.

New Jersey Natural Gas says the change will go into effect on Nov.1.

The utility previously announced a 0.7 percent decrease in rates, and a typical customer can expect to spend about $1,057 a year on natural gas.

New Jersey Natural Gas provides service to approximately 500,000 homes in Burlington, Monmouth, Ocean, Middlesex, Morris and Sussex counties.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

    The Colonial Pipeline Spill has caused gas outages across the Southeast.

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video