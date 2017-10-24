Business

Parish president moves to axe unpopular tax

The Associated Press

October 24, 2017 5:22 AM

SLIDELL, La.

A parish president in south Louisiana says she is moving to rescind an unpopular economic development tax.

The three-quarter cent sales tax was adopted by the Parish Council last November.

The tax had been collected since January in six parish economic development districts along Interstate 12.

St. Tammany Parish President Pat Brister said in a statement Monday that the $4 million generated would have been useful. But, she said, taxpayers and businesses have made it clear they do not favor the tax.

She said she has asked the local sheriff to stop collecting the tax. She said she will seek an ordinance officially removing it in the coming weeks.

