UK lawmakers seek Facebook data on Russia-linked Brexit ads

The Associated Press

October 24, 2017 7:10 AM

LONDON

British lawmakers are asking Facebook for information about Russian-linked online activity around the U.K.'s European Union membership referendum and recent election.

The House of Commons' Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee says it is seeking details of ads and pages set up by Russian-linked accounts during the 2016 referendum and 2017 election campaign, and information about their cost, targeting and reach.

In a letter to Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg, committee chairman Damian Collins says the information is being sought for an inquiry into the "fake news" phenomenon.

Collins says the information is in line with that supplied by Facebook to U.S. Senate committees investigating the 2016 presidential election.

Facebook said Tuesday that it has received the letter "and will respond once we have had the opportunity to review the request."

