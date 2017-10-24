FILE - In this Sunday, March 22, 2015, file photo, a repairman installs a Whirlpool water heater at a home in Los Angeles. Sears will no longer sell Whirlpool appliances, ending a business partnership that dates make more than 100 years.
Business

The thrill is gone ... Sears-Whirlpool split after 100 years

The Associated Press

October 24, 2017 7:23 AM

NEW YORK

Sears will no longer sell Whirlpool appliances, ending a business relationship that dates make more than 100 years.

In a note sent to its stores last week, Sears said that Whirlpool was making demands that would've made it difficult to sell its appliances at a competitive price.

Sears has been ravaged by new competition for years, however, from stores like Home Depot and also from Amazon.com and other online retailers.

The end to the partnership is effective immediately and includes the larger appliances and small kitchen appliances of Whirlpool subsidiaries like Maytag, KitchenAid and Jenn-Air.

Sears said that it would sell off the remainder of its Whirlpool inventory. Its stores will now only sell its Kenmore products and other brands like LG, Samsung, GE, Frigidaire, Electrolux and Bosch.

