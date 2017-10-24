The Latest: Speaker Ryan weighs in on Trump Twitter feud

FILE - In a Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017 file photo, Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., speaks to reporters while heading to vote on budget amendments, in Washington. Rep. Rep. Stephen Fincher, R-Tenn., on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, announced in a statement to media his bid to succeed Republican Bob Corker in the U.S. Senate. Jacquelyn Martin, File AP Photo