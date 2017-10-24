This Monday, April 24, 2017, photo shows a McDonald's restaurant in downtown Pittsburgh. McDonald's Corp. reports earnings Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017.
This Monday, April 24, 2017, photo shows a McDonald's restaurant in downtown Pittsburgh. McDonald's Corp. reports earnings Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. Keith Srakocic AP Photo
This Monday, April 24, 2017, photo shows a McDonald's restaurant in downtown Pittsburgh. McDonald's Corp. reports earnings Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. Keith Srakocic AP Photo

Business

McDonald's US sales boosted by $1 soda and 2 for $5 deals

AP Retail Writer

October 24, 2017 8:48 AM

NEW YORK

Cheap soda and burgers helped bring more people into McDonald's.

The fast food company said Tuesday that sales in the U.S. rose 4.1 percent at existing locations during the third quarter, thanks to $1 drinks and its two for $5 promotion called McPick 2. McDonald's also said pricier burgers, which are stuffed with crispy onions, kale or guacamole, helped boost sales, too.

Overall the Oak Brook, Illinois-based company reported net income of $1.88 billion, or $2.32 per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30. That's up from $1.28 billion, or $1.50 per share, in the same period a year ago. Adjusted earnings came to $1.76 per share, a penny above what analysts expected, according to Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue fell 10 percent to $5.75 billion, missing analyst expectations of $5.8 billion. The company said it brought in less revenue as it switches more stores from company-owned restaurants to ones owned by franchisors, especially in China and Hong Kong.

Shares of McDonald's Corp., which are up 34 percent since the beginning of the year, rose $1.08 to $164.40 in premarket trading Tuesday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

    The Colonial Pipeline Spill has caused gas outages across the Southeast.

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video