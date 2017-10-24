Conflict in Mexico Senate over corruption investigation

FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2017 file photo, Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto wipes sweat from his forehead during the International Financial Inclusion Forum at the National Palace in Mexico City. In a letter published Tuesday, Oct. 24, Pena Nieto’s office is acknowledging that he met several times with officials of Odebrecht, a Brazilian construction firm that has admitted paying bribes throughout Latin America, but the office denies any wrongdoing. Marco Ugarte, File AP Photo