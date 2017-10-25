PGA Tour China to resume with full schedule in 2018

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, center left, shakes hands with Zhang Xiaoning, president of the China Golf Association, after announcing a deal at the WGC-HSBC Champions golf tournament in Shanghai on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, to resume the PGA Tour China Series. They are flanked by Zhang Xinjun, far left, and Dou Zecheng, who used the China series as a springboard to become the first Chinese players to earn full PGA Tour cards. Doug Ferguson AP Photo