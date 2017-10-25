Business

WVU Research Corp. gets $1.3M to develop sensors

The Associated Press

October 25, 2017 3:56 AM

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

West Virginia's U.S. Senators say a $1.3 million grant from the federal Office of Fossil Energy will go to the West Virginia University Research Corp. to support efforts to develop sensors that monitor corrosion in coal-fired power generation boilers.

The project is aimed at improving operations at existing power plants.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito says it should help improve efficiency and reliability of the nation's power grid.

Sen. Joe Manchin says since coal continues to play a role in the U.S. energy mix it's critical to work on advancing the value of coal-generation technology.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

    The Colonial Pipeline Spill has caused gas outages across the Southeast.

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video