Business

Bridge closes for repairs after large potholes damage cars

The Associated Press

October 25, 2017 5:25 AM

BOSTON

Officials say a historic bridge in Boston had to be closed temporarily after two large potholes damaged cars.

WCVB-TV reports the inbound side of the North Washington Street Bridge was closed around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday for repair work once the holes were reported.

Democratic Mayor Marty Walsh says public works employees worked through the night to get the issues fixed, and the bridge reopened around 10 p.m.

The state Department of Transportation says the more than 100 year-old bridge is structurally deficient, and it has required several emergency repairs over the past few years.

The department says they received $50.5 million in federal funding to support replacing the bridge along with another highway project.

