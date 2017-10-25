Business

UK Brexit chief says he expects talks to go down to the wire

The Associated Press

October 25, 2017 7:07 AM

LONDON

Britain's Brexit minister says he expects negotiations with the European Union won't end until the last moment before the U.K. officially leaves the bloc in March 2019.

Brexit Secretary David Davis says the EU tends to make decisions "at the 59th minute of the 11th hour of the 11th day and so on, and that is precisely what I would expect to happen."

Negotiations have stalled over divorce terms, including the size of the bill Britain must pay to settle its commitments to the bloc.

Many businesses fear the consequences if Britain doesn't strike a deal by the March 2019 deadline and crashes out of the EU single market and customs union.

Davis told lawmakers Wednesday that the last-minute negotiations would be "very high-stress, very exciting for everybody watching."

