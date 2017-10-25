Weather service checking North Carolina for tornadoes

A survey team with the National Weather Service is checking western North Carolina for possible tornadoes from storms earlier this week.
The weather service office in Greer said teams will check on Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, and Alexander counties Wednesday. The service said it expects to have a report by the end of the day Wednesday.
A survey crew from the weather service confirmed tornadoes touched down in Spartanburg and Cherokee counties Monday. The tornado in Cherokee County was just a few hundred feet from a tornado that hit Oct. 8.
No deaths have been reported from the storms.
Duke Energy reported more than 29,000 customers were without service Wednesday morning.
About 26,000 customers were without service in North Carolina while 3,000 South Carolina customers had no electricity Wednesday morning.
Comments